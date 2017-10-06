ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, October 6- BIG FISH Opens at the Neil Simon Theater

Oct. 6, 2017  

On this day we celebrate the Broadway production of Big Fish, which opened today at the Neil Simon Theater.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed Tim Burton film, Big Fish centers on Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest, and then some!

Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him - most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales

