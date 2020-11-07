VIDEO: On This Day, November 7- GODSPELL Returns to Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Tthe first Broadway revival of Stephen Schwartz's Godspell opened on this day in 2011.

Directed by Daniel Goldstein and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), GODSPELL starred Hunter Parrish as Jesus and Wallace Smith as Judas, and co-starring Uzo Aduba, Nick Blaemire, Celisse Henderson, Morgan James, Telly Leung, Lindsay Mendez, George Salazar and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle.

Based on stories and parables from the Gospel of Matthew, the musical follows the last week of Jesus' life prior to his crucifixion as he tries to teach a lost community of disciples the concepts of trust, pure love, hope, compassion and friendship in order to build a brighter future.

