VIDEO: On This Day, November 6- Happy Birthday, Michael Cerveris!

Nov. 6, 2017  

Today we celebrated the birthday of Broadway favorite, Michael Cerveris!

Michael Cerveris won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Fun Home and the 2004 Tony for Best Featured Actor in Assassins.

He received a Tony nomination for 2012's Evita, 2007's Lovemusik, 2006's Sweeney Todd And 1993's The Who's Tommy. His Other Broadway Credits Include In The Next Room, Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline And Titanic.

Celebrate Michael's birthday with this infamous Sweeney Todd duet with original Sweeney, George Hearn!

