VIDEO: On This Day, November 3- Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone Get Bloody in 2005's SWEENEY TODD

Nov. 3, 2017  

Today we remember the acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, which opened on this day in 2005.

The production, which was re-conceptualized by director-designer John Doyle, was a much-acclaimed smash at London's Watermill Theatre in the fall of 2004 and successfully transferred to the West End's Trafalgar Studios.

Doyle's scaled-down Sweeney Todd famously featured the Demon Barber, his meat pie-baking accomplice Mrs. Lovett and other characters playing instruments. Doyle also directed the Broadway production starring Patti LuPone and Michael Cerveris as the murderous barber and his pie-baking accomplice, Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd opened at the Uris Theatre on March 1, 1979 with Angela Lansbury, Len Cariou and Victor Garber as stars. The ingeniously staged production, which was the last of director Hal Prince's five great 70's collaborations with Stephen Sondheim, received 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

