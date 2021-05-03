Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, May 3- KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Opens On Broadway

The production, directed by Hal Prince, starred Tony Award-winners Chita Rivera, Brent Carver, and Anthony Crivello.

May. 3, 2021  

On this day in 1993, John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally's Kiss of the Spider Woman, opened at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The production, directed by Hal Prince, starred Tony Award-winners Chita Rivera, Brent Carver, and Anthony Crivello, and ran for 906 performances and picked up seven Tony Awards. including Best Musical

Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on Manuel Puig's novel, tells a provocative tale of love, victimization, fantasy and the friendship that develops between two strikingly different men imprisoned together in a Latin American jail.

VIDEO: On This Day, May 3- KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Opens On Broadway
