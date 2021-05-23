Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, May 23- HADESTOWN Opens at New York Theatre Workshop

On this day in 2016, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical got its Off-Broadway debut!

May. 23, 2021  

On this day in 2016, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical HADESTOWN celebrated its off-Broadway opening at New York Theatre Workshop.

The off-Broadway cast of HADESTOWN featured Nabiyah Be (Queen of the Night) as Eurydice, Damon Daunno (Brief Encounter) as Orpheus, Lulu Fall (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as a Fate, Amber Gray (An Octoroon) as Persephone, Patrick Page (Spring Awakening) as Hades,Jessie Shelton (Futurity) as a Fate, Chris Sullivan ("The Knick") as Hermes, and Shaina Taub(Old Hats) as a Fate.

The off-Broadway production featured scenery by Rachel Hauck; costumes by Michael Krass; lighting by Bradley King; sound by Rob Kaplowitz; properties by Noah Mease; choreography by David Neumann; dramaturgy by Ken Cerniglia; music direction by Liam Robinson; arrangements & orchestrations by Michael Chorney; and co-arrangements & orchestrations and music supervision by Todd Sickafoose.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


