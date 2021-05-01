VIDEO: On This Day, May 1- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2006, the hilarious new musical The Drowsy Chaperone opened at Broadway's Marquis Theatre!

The production featured an all-star cast including two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, Tony-nominee Danny Burstein, Tony-winner Beth Leavel, Tony-winner Bob Martin, Georgia Engel, Lenny Wolpe, Troy Britton John, Eddie Korbich, Edward Hibbert, Jennifer Smith, Kecia Lewis- Evans, Jason Kravits, and Garth Kravits.

Winner of five Tony Awards, The Drowsy Chaperone features a book by Bob Martin & Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert & Greg Morrison.

This clever show-within-a-show begins when a die-hard musical-comedy fan, Man in Chair, imagines performers from his favorite cast album, a 1928 hit called "The Drowsy Chaperone," coming to life in his shabby apartment. Complete with thrills and surprises, this loving sendup of a Jazz-Age musical features one show-stopping, song-and-dance number after another.