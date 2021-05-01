Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: On This Day, May 1- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Opens On Broadway

The production featured an all-star cast including two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, Tony-nominee Danny Burstein, Tony-winner Beth Leavel, and more!

May. 1, 2021  

On this day in 2006, the hilarious new musical The Drowsy Chaperone opened at Broadway's Marquis Theatre!

The production featured an all-star cast including two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, Tony-nominee Danny Burstein, Tony-winner Beth Leavel, Tony-winner Bob Martin, Georgia Engel, Lenny Wolpe, Troy Britton John, Eddie Korbich, Edward Hibbert, Jennifer Smith, Kecia Lewis- Evans, Jason Kravits, and Garth Kravits.

Winner of five Tony Awards, The Drowsy Chaperone features a book by Bob Martin & Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert & Greg Morrison.

This clever show-within-a-show begins when a die-hard musical-comedy fan, Man in Chair, imagines performers from his favorite cast album, a 1928 hit called "The Drowsy Chaperone," coming to life in his shabby apartment. Complete with thrills and surprises, this loving sendup of a Jazz-Age musical features one show-stopping, song-and-dance number after another.

