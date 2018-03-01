VIDEO: On This Day, March 1- SWEENEY TODD Slashes His Way to Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1979, the murderous barber, Sweeney Todd slashed his way into Broadway's Uris Theater (now the Gershwin).

The eight-time Tony Award-winning Sweeney Todd is the infamous tale of an unjustly exiled barber who returns to nineteenth century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him.

After opening a new barber practice above a failing meat pie shop owned by the resourceful Mrs. Lovett, Todd and Lovett's paths merge and their fortunes begin to change. One un-savory ingredient added into the meat pies has the people of London lining up ... and the carnage has only just begun!

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler. the original groundbreaking production was directed by Hal Prince and starred Len Cariou as the Demon Barber himself, and stage legend Angela Lansbury as his pie-making accomplice, Mrs. Lovett.

Delve into the history of this classic musical with the original 1979 television commercial, featuring the show's original stars.

