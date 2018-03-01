VIDEO: On This Day, March 1- SWEENEY TODD Slashes His Way to Broadway
On this day in 1979, the murderous barber, Sweeney Todd slashed his way into Broadway's Uris Theater (now the Gershwin).
The eight-time Tony Award-winning Sweeney Todd is the infamous tale of an unjustly exiled barber who returns to nineteenth century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him.
After opening a new barber practice above a failing meat pie shop owned by the resourceful Mrs. Lovett, Todd and Lovett's paths merge and their fortunes begin to change. One un-savory ingredient added into the meat pies has the people of London lining up ... and the carnage has only just begun!
With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler. the original groundbreaking production was directed by Hal Prince and starred Len Cariou as the Demon Barber himself, and stage legend Angela Lansbury as his pie-making accomplice, Mrs. Lovett.
Delve into the history of this classic musical with the original 1979 television commercial, featuring the show's original stars.
