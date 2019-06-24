VIDEO: On This Day, June 24 - BUYER AND CELLAR Opens At The Barrow Street Theatre

On this day in 2013, the hit play Buyer And Cellar opened at the Barrow Street Theatre, starring television and film star, Michael Urie!

Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., Alex takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar. One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? Buyer & Cellar is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs.

The critically-acclaimed comedy swept the Best of 2013 Theater lists includingThe New York Times, Associated Press, The Hollywood Reporter, New York Post, New York Daily News, NPR, Newsday, The Huffington Post, AM New York, The New York Observer, The Advocate, The Daily Beast, Entertainment Weekly, NBC New York, Playbill, Towleroad, Gay City News and Time Out New York. Buyer & Cellar won the 2014 Lucille Lortel Award and 2013 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Production.





