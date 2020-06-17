VIDEO: On This Day, June 17: A STRANGE LOOP Opens Off-Broadway

On this day in 2019, Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop opened off-Broadway at Playwright's Horizons.

It has won Lambda Literary Award for Drama, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama becoming the first musical to win a Pulitzer for drama without a Broadway run, the first time it was awarded to an African-American for a musical and only the second time an African American received the award for drama. It is the winner of five 2020 Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical.