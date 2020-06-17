Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, June 17: A STRANGE LOOP Opens Off-Broadway
On this day in 2019, Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop opened off-Broadway at Playwright's Horizons.
In A Strange Loop: Usher is a black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical. Michael R. Jackson's blistering, momentous new musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which, the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.
It has won Lambda Literary Award for Drama, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama becoming the first musical to win a Pulitzer for drama without a Broadway run, the first time it was awarded to an African-American for a musical and only the second time an African American received the award for drama. It is the winner of five 2020 Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots Shares That Nick Cordero's CT Scan Results Are 'Not Pretty' But She Still Has Hope
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
BWW EXCLUSIVE: Watch The West End Men Sing 'Defying Gravity'
BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson
Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed o... (read more)
Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A repla... (read more)
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
BWW EXCLUSIVE: Watch The West End Men Sing 'Defying Gravity'
BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson
Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed o... (read more)
Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A repla... (read more)