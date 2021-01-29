Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, January 29- SWEET CHARITY Opens On Broadway

On this day in 1966, Sweet Charity opened on Broadway starring the great Gwen Verdon!

Jan. 29, 2021  

Based on the screenplay Nights of Cabiria by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli and Ennio Flaiano, Sweet Charity was a collaboration between some of Broadway's most spectacular talents.

Cy Coleman's music effortlessly captures the rhythms and sounds, and Dorothy Fields lyrics the vernacular and fascination of the underground scene, in iconic musical numbers such as Big Spender, If My Friends Could See Me Now, and There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This.

Neil Simon's razor-sharp script lifts the veil on the exquisite agony of living on the under-side of life. The legendary Bob Fosse directed and choreographed the original production, and was largely responsible for the musical's distinctive and lasting identity.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


