VIDEO: On This Day, January 29- SWEET CHARITY Opens On Broadway
On this day in 1966, Sweet Charity opened on Broadway starring the great Gwen Verdon!
On this day in 1966, Sweet Charity opened on Broadway starring the great Gwen Verdon!
Based on the screenplay Nights of Cabiria by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli and Ennio Flaiano, Sweet Charity was a collaboration between some of Broadway's most spectacular talents.
Cy Coleman's music effortlessly captures the rhythms and sounds, and Dorothy Fields lyrics the vernacular and fascination of the underground scene, in iconic musical numbers such as Big Spender, If My Friends Could See Me Now, and There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This.
Neil Simon's razor-sharp script lifts the veil on the exquisite agony of living on the under-side of life. The legendary Bob Fosse directed and choreographed the original production, and was largely responsible for the musical's distinctive and lasting identity.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony and Emmy Award-Winning Actor Cicely Tyson Passes Away at 96
Cicely Tyson won a 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in The Trip to Bountiful and was also nominated for an Emmy Award fo...
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Remixes WICKED Tune 'Popular' in Honor of Vice President Kamala Harris
It's always good to see Tony Award-winner, Kristin Chenoweth! Tonight the star put a new spin on one of her signature songs in honor of America's firs...
BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
BroadwayWorld and the Broadway Licensing family of brands (Broadway Licensing, Broadway on Demand, and Playscripts) are excited to announce the format...
Rachel Chavkin and André De Shields Reunite to Create New Greek Myth Podcast LIVE FROM MOUNT OLYMPUS
The Onassis Foundation and the TRAX podcast network for tweens from public media organization PRX today announced Live from Mount Olympus, a new podca...
Raúl Esparza, Judy Kuhn, Robert Falls, Lonny Price & More Join Porchlight for Final Episodes of SONDHEIM @ 90 ROUNDTABLE
Porchlight Music Theatre’s free virtual series Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable with host Michael Weber concludes with two final episodes: Passion, with guest...
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights For THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki's Broadway musical The Lightning Thief: The Pe...