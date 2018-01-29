VIDEO: On This Day, January 29- SWEET CHARITY Dreams Her Dream on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we remember the groundbreaking original production of Bob Fosse's Sweet Charity, which opened on Broadway on this day in 1966.

Inspired by Federico Fellini's Nights of Cabiria, SWEET CHARITY explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City.

The Broadway premiere won the 1965-66 Tony Award for Choreographer and 4 Tony Awards (1985-86) for Revival, Costume Designer, Featured Actor and Featured Actress.

The 1969 movie was directed by director/choreographer Bob Fosse and was nominated for three Academy Awards. The film starred Shirley MacLaine, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Ricardo Montalban.

With a tuneful, groovy, mid-1960's score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, SWEET CHARITY captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist.

Celebrate the anniversary of this Broadway classic with a performance from the legendary original Charity, Gwen Verdon, on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1966.

Related Articles