VIDEO: On This Day, January 13- Remembering Gwen Verdon

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we celebrate the birthday of late, great Broadway icon, Gwen Verdon.

Gwen Verdon was an American dancer and actress of stage and screen. While she originated many roles in musicals, she is also strongly identified with her second husband, director-choreographer Bob Fosse, remembered as the muse/collaborator for whom he choreographed much of his work.



Verdon starred in the original productions of Chicago (1975), Sweet Charity (1966), Damn Yankees (1956), and Can-Can (1953). Films include Marvin's Room (1966), Cocoon (1985), and Damn Yankees (1958). Verdon won 4 Tony Awards throughout her lifetime and was nominated for 2 others

In 2019, Verdon's legacy hit the small screen in the acclaimed miniseries, Fosse/Verdon. Actor Michelle Williams won Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for her portrayal of the Broadway legend.