VIDEO: On This Day, January 13- Remembering Gwen Verdon
Today we celebrate the birthday of late, great Broadway icon, Gwen Verdon.
Today we celebrate the birthday of late, great Broadway icon, Gwen Verdon.
Gwen Verdon was an American dancer and actress of stage and screen. While she originated many roles in musicals, she is also strongly identified with her second husband, director-choreographer Bob Fosse, remembered as the muse/collaborator for whom he choreographed much of his work.
Verdon starred in the original productions of Chicago (1975), Sweet Charity (1966), Damn Yankees (1956), and Can-Can (1953). Films include Marvin's Room (1966), Cocoon (1985), and Damn Yankees (1958). Verdon won 4 Tony Awards throughout her lifetime and was nominated for 2 others
In 2019, Verdon's legacy hit the small screen in the acclaimed miniseries, Fosse/Verdon. Actor Michelle Williams won Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for her portrayal of the Broadway legend.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces 'New York Arts Revival'- A Plan to Revive the Entertainment Industry
Broadway has been dark for almost a year, and members of the entertainment industry have been desperate for news about when the arts might return in N...
Nick Jonas Reportedly in Talks to Lead JERSEY BOYS Streamed Event
According to a new report, recording artist and stage star Nick Jonas is in talks to lead a streaming event performance of the Tony Award-winning Best...
VIDEO: See Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman in the Trailer for Upcoming SVU Episode
Tony nominees Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman will appear in an upcoming episode of 'Law & Order: SVU,' scheduled to premiere on January 14th at 9 p....
VIDEO: On This Day, December 10- THE LITTLE MERMAID Opens On Broadway
On this day in 2008, the Broadway adaptation of the classic Disney film, The Little Mermaid, opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. ...
VIDEO: JEOPARDY!'s Alex Trebek Tribute Video Features 'Once Before I Go' From THE BOY FROM OZ
The video features the song 'Once Before I Go', from The Boy From Oz. The song, by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford, is sung by Hugh Jackman on the 2003...
BroadwayWorld Seeks College Student Bloggers for Spring 2021
Calling all theatre-loving college kids! We're looking for Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors to share their knowledge with Freshman with recommendation...