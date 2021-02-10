VIDEO: On This Day, February 10- Remembering Arthur Miller
Today, we honor the life and legacy of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Arthur Miller, who passed away on this day in 2005.
Miller (1915-2005) was born in New York City and studied at the University of Michigan.
His plays include The Man Who Had All the Luck (1944), All My Sons (1947), Death of a Salesman (1949), The Crucible (1953), A View from the Bridge and A Memory of Two Mondays (1955), After the Fall (1964), Incident at Vichy (1964), The Price (1968), The Creation of the World and Other Business (1972), The Archbishop's Ceiling (1977), The American Clock (1980) and Playing for Time (1980).
Later plays include The Ride Down Mt. Morgan (1991), The Last Yankee (1993), Broken Glass (1994), Mr. Peters' Connections (1998), Resurrection Blues (2002), and Finishing the Picture (2004).
Other works include Situation Normal, reportage (1944), Focus, a novel (1945), The Misfits, a screenplay and a cinema novel (1961), and the texts for In Russia (1969), In the Country (1977), and Chinese Encounters (1979), three books in collaboration with his wife, photographer Inge Morath.
Memoirs include 'Salesman' in Beijing (1984), and Timebends, an autobiography (1987). Short fiction includes the collection I Don't Need You Anymore (1967), the novella, Homely Girl, a Life (1995) and Presence: Stories (2007).
Essay collections include The Theater Essays of Arthur Miller (1978) and Echoes Down the Corridor: Collected Essays 1944- 2000, as well as the individually published On Politics and the Art of Acting (2001).
Among other honors, he received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1949 for Death of a Salesman.
