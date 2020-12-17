Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: On This Day. December 17- Jason Robert Brown's PARADE Opens On Broadway

Dec. 17, 2020  

On this day in 1998, Jason Robert Brown's Parade opened on Broadway, in a production directed by Hal Prince and starring Carolee Carmello and Brent Carver.

Though the musical's run was a short-lived 85 performance, it took home two Tony Awards for Jason Robert Brown's score and Alfred Uhry's book. Parade was Jason Robert Brown's first Broadway production.

Parade tells a controversial story of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank, who was accused and convicted of raping and murdering a 13-year-old employee, Mary Phagan, in Atlanta, GA.

