VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
Newton-John shared that dancing with Gene Kelly was - 'a terrifying proposition, but an amazing experience'
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to dance with Gene Kelly and more!
Watch the video below:
Xanadu, which was released in 1980, was written by Richard Christian Danus and Marc Reid Rubel, directed by Robert Greenwald, choreographed by Ortega, and starred Michael Beck and Gene Kelly, in addition to Olivia Newton-John.
