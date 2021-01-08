VIDEO: Old Tweet from Newly Elected Senator Jon Ossoff Points Fans to Anime LES MISERABLES

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Newly elected senator Jon Ossoff is in the national spotlight this week and so are his tastes in pop culture. A recent NBC News story unearthed a a tweet from 2013, in which Ossoff recommends an anime version of Les Miserables' "One Day More."

A flood of recent comments on the video indicates that a great deal of views have come directly from the old tweet. Watch below!

