VIDEO: Old Tweet from Newly Elected Senator Jon Ossoff Points Fans to Anime LES MISERABLES
What happens when anime meets Boublil and Schönberg?
Newly elected senator Jon Ossoff is in the national spotlight this week and so are his tastes in pop culture. A recent NBC News story unearthed a a tweet from 2013, in which Ossoff recommends an anime version of Les Miserables' "One Day More."
A flood of recent comments on the video indicates that a great deal of views have come directly from the old tweet. Watch below!
Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals. It is based on the novel by Victor Hugo Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer Original French Text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel.
