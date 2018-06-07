VIDEO: Official Trailer For BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE Starring Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Bridges, John Hamm & More!

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption... before everything goes to hell.

Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, Nick Offerman and Chris Hemsworth lead an all-star cast in BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE. Written and Directed by Drew Goddard. Catch the film in theaters October 5, 2018.

Aside from her Tony-winning role in Broadway's revival of THE COLOR PURPLE, Erivo also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, and her performance on THE TODAY SHOW nabbed she and the cast a Daytime Creative Emmy. The actress also starred in the UK tour of SISTER ACT and played 'Celie' in the Menier Chocolate Factoryproduction of THE COLOR PURPLE in 2013.

Erivo's upcoming big screen projects include WIDOWS alongside Viola Davis and the Harriet Tubman biopic HARRIET.

