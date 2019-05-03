VIDEO: OKLAHOMA!'s Ali Stroker is Her Most Powerful Self on Stage

Tony-nominated Ali Stroker joins "CBS This Morning" to share how the production of "Oklahoma!" brings a modern twist to the classic musical.

Stroker, who made history as the first Broadway performer in a wheelchair, said one of her favorite aspects of Oklahoma! is "all of a sudden we are dealing with disability and sexuality at the same time."

"Growing up, I didn't see that. I never really saw those two things coming together and being addressed. So this touches on so many things that I'm so passionate about," Stroker said.

Watch the interview below!

Directed by Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! came to Broadway direct from a critically acclaimed, sold out run at St. Ann's Warehouse this past fall.

The cast stars Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Anthony Casonas Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. The cast also includes: Chris Bannow, Demetia Hopkins-Greene, Sasha Hutchings, Denver Milord, Kristie Dale Sanders, Chelsea Lee Williams.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You