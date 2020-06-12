VIDEO: Norm Lewis and More Will Take Part in onePULSE Foundation's Remembrance Ceremony

onePULSE Foundation, the not-for-profit established following the June 12, 2016 tragedy to honor and preserve the legacy of those killed and to create a sanctuary of hope, today announced additional details for this year's Annual Remembrance Ceremony.

As announced last month, the ceremony to observe the four-year mark since the Pulse tragedy will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pre-taped ceremony can be seen at 7 p.m. on Friday June 12 below. The program includes the reading of the 49 names by family members, and remarks from City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings, onePULSE Foundation Board Chair Earl Crittenden, and onePULSE Foundation Founder and CEO Barbara Poma. Additionally, Orlando Poet Laureate Susan Lilley has written two original poems for survivors and first responders that will be read by each of the mayors during their comments. Also, Orlando-raised singer, actor and Broadway star Norm Lewis and Latin singer/song writer, record producer and author Yaire will both perform during the ceremony. Senior Pastor, Reverend Terri Steed Pierce and Associate Pastor, Reverend Stanley Ramos of Joy Metropolitan Community Church will lead the invocation.

To further reflect on this day, onePULSE Foundation has made the virtual tour of the Pulse Interim Memorial available at https://onepulsefoundation.org. In addition, onePULSE is asking all those whose lives were affected to share their remembrances on social media using #Wewillnotlethatewin.

"One of the special remembrances that has happened every year during the Remembrance Ceremony is the appearance of the rainbow over Orlando," said Earl Crittenden. "A fitting and miraculous tribute to the 49 Angels. The foundation is encouraging everyone to 'Be the Rainbow' this year and to embody the essence of love, hope, unity, acceptance, courage, and strength."

The Pulse Interim Memorial will be closed on Friday, June 12 to the general public so that the families of the 49 Angels, survivors and first responders can have the space to remember their loved ones and to reflect. onePULSE staff and volunteers will be at the site to assist them.

Barriers will be placed around the memorial starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 and remain in place through the morning of Saturday, June 13 to minimize crowds.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support of the community and would love nothing more than to have our community members join us in remembering our 49 Angels, and honoring our survivors and first responders, but we must prioritize the health and safety of the public, the Pulse community, and our employees," said Barbara Poma. "We ask the community to join together again, in a different way this year, as a symbol of strength and solidarity in the face of tragedy, forever proving: We will not let hate win."

The Orlando United Assistance Center continues to offer resources for those impacted by the Pulse tragedy to assist with emotional healing.

onePULSE Foundation is the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated to manage the design and construction of the permanent national memorial and museum dedicated to the PULSE tragedy.

onePULSE's mission is to create and support a memorial that opens hearts, a museum that opens minds, educational programs that open eyes and legacy scholarships that open doors. Its vision is to establish a sanctuary of healing and a beacon of hope by memorializing the lives taken, the lives saved, and all the lives affected by the Pulse nightclub tragedy of June 12, 2016 - ensuring Pulse's legacy of love lives on forever. For more information, visit https://onePULSEfoundation.org/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You