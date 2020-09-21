VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Name Appears in More Comprehensive EMMYS 'IN MEMORIAM' Video

See the more complete video below.

The Television Academy takes a moment to celebrate the lives and accomplishments of some of our colleagues who passed away this year.

Watch the extended 'In Memoriam' below.

According to Deadline, Nick Cordero, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kobe Bryant, Shelley Morrison, Honor Blackman, and soap actors Roscoe Born, John Callahan, Marj Dusay, and John Karlen's names appear on the new list, among others.

Earlier today, BroadwayWorld reported on a tweet from Zach Braff that suggested that Cordero's name had been omitted entirely from recognition.

Nick Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for his performance in the Broadway production of Bullets over Broadway, for which he also received the Theatre World Award and Outer Critics Circle Award.



He also originated roles on Broadway in the hit musical Waitress as well as the musical adaptation of A Bronx Tale for which he received Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.



He made his Broadway debut in Rock of Ages. Nick's off-Broadway credits include the original productions of Nice Girl, Brooklynite, and The Toxic Avenger Musical. His most recent appearance on stage was in the Kennedy Center concert presentation of Little Shop of Horrors.

He died in July from complications related to COVID-19.

