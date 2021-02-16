VIDEO: New Lyric Video Released for 'You'll Never Walk Alone', Honoring 65th Anniversary of CAROUSEL

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Today Concord Theatricals launched a brand new lyric video in honor of the 65th anniversary of the 1956 film Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, featuring the musical's most enduring and uplifting anthem, "You'll Never Walk Alone".

Watch below!

"You'll Never Walk Alone" premiered in 1945 in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel and was introduced by Christine Johnson. In the musical, the song is sung by Nettie to Julie Jordan following the death of Julie's husband, Billy Bigelow.

"You'll Never Walk Alone" has cemented its place in pop culture, being covered by musicians of every genre - including Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles and Tammy Wynette. In the United Kingdom, the popular recording by Gerry and the Pacemakers is known as the anthem for the Liverpool Football Club. In the United States, the song is often associated with the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy telethons and with AIDS Walk New York. In 2020, "You'll Never Walk Alone" made its way back to the charts with new covers by Marcus Mumford, Michael Ball and Capt. Tom Moore, Andrea Bocelli, Lana Del Rey and Brittany Howard.

Learn more about the musicology of "You'll Never Walk Alone" with Broadway Music Director Andy Einhorn below!

About the 1956 Motion Picture:

Directed by Henry King with a screenplay by Phoebe and Henry Ephron, the 20th Century Fox film adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel premiered just a year after Oklahoma! made its way to the big screen. The film starred Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones and Cameron Mitchell. The lead role of Billy Bigelow was originally to be played by Frank Sinatra, but he left the production shortly after filming began in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Later, Sinatra would sing "If I Loved You" with Shirley Jones on television's the Frank Sinatra Show.

About the Broadway Musical:

After tryouts in New Haven and Boston, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel opened at Broadway's Majestic Theatre on April 19, 1945, where it ran for 890 performances. The original Broadway cast featured John Raitt as Billy, Jan Clayton as Julie, and Jean Darling as Carrie. Winner of the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award as Best Musical of 1945, Carousel went on to a two-year national tour, as well as countless productions throughout the world. In 1950, Carousel premiered at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where it played for 566 performances, and in 1956 the motion picture version, starring Gordon MacRae as Billy and Shirley Jones as Julie, was released.

In March 1994, Carousel marked its first return to Broadway since the original run, playing for a year at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. This Carousel received a record-setting five Tony Awards (the most of any show that season), including Best Revival of a Musical. A Japanese production played extended engagements in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka in 1995, and a U.S. National Tour visited over 40 cities from February of 1996 through May of 1997, and starred Broadway stars to be Patrick Wilson, Sarah Uriarte Berry and Jennifer Laura Thompson. In 2002, Carnegie Hall hosted a concert performance with Hugh Jackman, Audra McDonald, Philip Bosco, Blythe Danner, John Raitt, Norbert Leo Butz, Jason Danieley, Judy Kaye and Lauren Ward.

In April 2018, Carousel returned to Broadway starring Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller, Renée Fleming, Lindsey Mendez and Alexander Gemignani.

Stock and amateur rights for Carousel are represented by Concord Theatricals: https://www.concordtheatricals.com/p/44804/rodgers-hammersteins-carousel