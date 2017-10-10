VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Performs National Anthem at Yankees Game

Batter up! Broadway alum Neil Patrick Harris gave fans something to cheer about at the October 8th Yankees vs Indians game at Yankees Stadium. Below, watch NPH's stunning rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."

Neil Patrick Harris currently stars as Count Olaf in Netflix's series adaptation of "A Series of Unfortunate Events." The actor is a five-time Emmy Award winner and has hosted four TONY AWARDS telecasts. He also served as host and producer of two Emmy Award telecasts. Additionally, Harris served as the host of the 87th Oscars in 2015.

Harris appeared as the beloved character Barney Stinson in the hit CBScomedy series "How I Met Your Mother," a role which garnered him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as two PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDSand a Critics' Choice Award. Other TV credits include "Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris," "Stark Raving Mad," "American Horror Story," "Glee" and, famously, "Doogie Howser, M.D." He won the Tony Award for his starring role in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. His other Broadway credits include ASSASSINS, PROOF and CABARET.

