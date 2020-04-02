VIDEO: National Orchestra of France Performs Socially-Distanced 'Bolero'

l'Orchestre national de France (The National Orchestra of France) took to YouTube to post a socially-distanced performance of 'Le Boléro de Ravel' while the members are apart.

The arrangement was created by Didier Benetti, who took the usually-15-minute song down to just 4 minutes.

Watch the performance below!

The orchestra was founded in 1934. Placed under the administration of the French national radio (named Radio France since 1975), the ONF performs mainly in the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées from where all its concerts are broadcast. Some concerts are also held in the Salle Olivier Messiaen in the Maison de Radio France (formerly known as Maison de la Radio).





