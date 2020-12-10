VIDEO: Natalie Palamides Talks NATE: A ONE MAN SHOW on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Natalie Palamides talks about tackling toxic masculinity in Nate - A One Man Show and tricking her brother into watching the show.

Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show premiered globally on Netflix December 1, 2020.

The special is executive produced by Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing of Paper Kite Productions and directed by Phillip Burgers.

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show follows an alpha male, portrayed by Natalie Palamides, learning to express emotion and understand the rules of consent.

Nate is a comedic look at the absurdities and realities of toxic masculinity. Through her macho character, Natalie sets a stage for important conversations about bravado and boundaries.

Natalie, who trained as a clown, uses caricature and extreme physical comedy to present a critique on gender norms and societal expectations surrounding consent.

Nate won the Total Theatre Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018.

