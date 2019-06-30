VIDEO: Natalie Joy Johnson Releases 'Get Into It Queen' - Watch the Music Video!

In honor of world pride and to celebrate being your most truthful self, Natalie Joy Johnson has released the anthem "Get Into It Queen"!

The music video is directed by Jason Patrick Sands, with Matthew Risch and associate director. It is executive produced by Natalie Joy Johnson, Jason Patrick Sands, Shea Sullivan and Matthew Risch, with Dana Craig as associate producer. Choreography is by Shea Sullivan.

"Get Into It Queen" is written by Joel Waggoner, Brian Nash, Natalie Joy Johnson, and John Hill, and produced by Brian Nash. Musical direction and arrangements are written by Brian Nash, with vocal arrangements by Katie Thompson.

Recorded at Threshold Studios in New York, NY, the song was mixed by Josh Welshman and mastered by Tom Beuchel at Flux Studios in New York. Additional mixing was done by Jason McConnell.

Natalie Joy Johnson most recently played Pat in the 2013 Tony Award Winning Musical - Kinky Boots. Other theatre credits include both Paulette Bonafante (National Tour) and Enid Hoopes (Original Broadway Cast) in Legally Blonde: the Musical, as well as bare: a pop opera (Nadia), Southern Comfort (Cori) and Silence! The Musical.

Natalie is an accomplished cabaret artist, selling out shows at Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Feinstein's at Lowe's Regency, & Ars Nova. For over four years, NJJ and musical director Brian Nash rocked out a hit weekly show, "Co-Dependent" at gay midtown hot spot Therapy Bar & Grille. Natalie most recently teamed up with her brilliant collaborators - John Hill & Brian Nash - and unleashed their latest creation NJJ & The Raging Case to a sold out audience at Joe's Pub in January 2016. The other titles in their fully scripted one woman show trilogy include Natalie Joy Johnson is RELENTLESS (lauded as one of Time Out New York's 10 Best Cabarets of 2011) and Natalie Joy Johnson: Full Bush (NYMF 2013 Outstanding Individual Performance Award).





