VIDEO: NSO Pops Perform Music From Games Like League of Legends, Destiny 2, BioShock, and More!

Apr. 10, 2020  

In January, the NSO Pops performed a concert made up of video game music!

Game music legend Andy Brick conducted the National Symphony Orchestra in more than a dozen blockbuster video games-including League of Legends, Guild Wars 2, Ori and the Blind Forest, BioShock, The Witcher 3, and Destiny 2-with stunning in-game HD videos and concept art.

Game ON! was performed by the National Symphony Orchestra in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on January 8, 2020.

Watch the video below!

