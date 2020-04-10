Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: NSO Pops Perform Music From Games Like League of Legends, Destiny 2, BioShock, and More!
In January, the NSO Pops performed a concert made up of video game music!
Game music legend Andy Brick conducted the National Symphony Orchestra in more than a dozen blockbuster video games-including League of Legends, Guild Wars 2, Ori and the Blind Forest, BioShock, The Witcher 3, and Destiny 2-with stunning in-game HD videos and concept art.
Game ON! was performed by the National Symphony Orchestra in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on January 8, 2020.
Watch the video below!