VIDEO: NSO Pops Perform Music From Games Like League of Legends, Destiny 2, BioShock, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In January, the NSO Pops performed a concert made up of video game music!

Game music legend Andy Brick conducted the National Symphony Orchestra in more than a dozen blockbuster video games-including League of Legends, Guild Wars 2, Ori and the Blind Forest, BioShock, The Witcher 3, and Destiny 2-with stunning in-game HD videos and concept art.

Game ON! was performed by the National Symphony Orchestra in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on January 8, 2020.

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You