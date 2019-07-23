VIDEO: Musical Theatre Campers Surprise MEAN GIRLS Star Kate Rockwell With A Mashup Tribute!

Mean Girls star Kate Rockwell was one of the esteemed professional guests to visit the Young Actors' Theatre Camp this summer.

As a thank you for her mentoring, the campers and administration of the camp decided to surprise Kate with a tribute to some of her best roles from Legally Blonde to Mean Girls to Bring It On to a dream role - King George in Hamilton! Check out their video tribute below!

Kate can currently be seen as Karen in Mean Girls on Broadway. Additional Broadway credits include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Margot in Legally Blonde, and Hair. Some of her favorite regional credits include Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood at La Jolla Playhouse, Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel at Arena Stage (for which she received a Helen Hayes nomination), and Belle in Beauty and the Beast at The Muny. Her TV/Film credits include "High Maintenance," "Deadbeat," and Sex and the City:The Movie. She is represented by KMR and Industry Entertainment.





