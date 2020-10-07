VIDEO: Misty Copeland Shares The Biggest Misconception About The Ballet World

Misty Copeland, author of the children’s book “Bunheads."

Misty Copeland, author of the children's book "Bunheads," shares the impact of ballet on her life, who inspired her and the first time she realized she was famous on "Six-Minute Marathon" with Savannah Guthrie.

Copeland made her Broadway debut in 2015 in ON THE TOWN. That same year she was named the the first female African-American principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre. Copeland served as a guest judge for three weeks on FOX's popular competition showSO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE alongside ON THE TOWN producer Nigel Lythgoe. In June 2015, Copeland took on the lead roles in both ABT's SWAN LAKE and ROMEO AND JULIET. Misty recently appeared in THE FAMILY holiday film adaptation of the classic ballet The Nutcracker.

