VIDEO: Michelle Williams Tackles Pay Inequality in Emmys Acceptance Speech For FOSSE/VERDON

Last night, Michelle Williams won the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Gwen Verdon on FX's FOSSE/VERDON!

Williams took the stage to give a passionate speech where she thanked her bosses for listening to her needs and paying her equally.

"Thank you so much to FX and FOX 21 studios for supporting me and paying me equally, because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. Where do they put that value? They put it into their work," she said.

Williams then made a plea to the industry to all follow the same practices."

"The next time a woman - and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterparts - tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her," Williams said. "Because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it."

Spanning five decades, FOSSE/VERDON explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon(Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob's head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost.

Featuring show-stopping choreography, including original pieces as well as some of the most iconic works of Bob and Gwen's careers, FOSSE/VERDON will tell the story of these two brilliant, complicated individuals - the love they shared, the art they created, and the price they paid in the pursuit of greatness.





