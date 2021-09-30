VIDEO: Michael Gandolfini Talks Starring in SHREK THE MUSICAL in High School

Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his role in the upcoming prequel to the Sopranos. During his appearance, he spoke about starring as the title role in Shrek the Musical in high school, which later led him to his first manager.

"That play was the first thing that got me a manager and then that manager had me audition and now we're here," Gandolfini shared. Watch the full interveiw clip below!

The son of original Sopranos star James Gandolfini, Michael plays his late father's role of Tony Soprano in the Many Saints of Newark.

New Line Cinema's "The Many Saints of Newark" is the much-anticipated feature film prequel to David Chase's groundbreaking, award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos."

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities-and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano.