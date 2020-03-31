VIDEO: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Chat, Share Performance Footage and More

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe recently released an album called Back Together. The pair reunited to chat about how they're spending their time at home, shared footage from a recent performance, and more.

Check out the video below!

Alfie Boe is best known for his internationally critically acclaimed performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables, playing the role in the Queen's Theatre in London, the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert in October 2010, and in the Broadway revival. He most recently starred as Billy Bigelow in the West End production of Carousel in 2017. On Broadway he was most recently seen in the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway.

Michael Ball's Theatre credits include: Edna Turnblad in Hairspray (West End, UK tour, whatsonstage and Olivier Award 2008); Hajj/The Poet in Kismet (ENO); Gilbert & Sullivan's Patience (New York City Opera); Count Fosco in The Woman in White (West End/Broadway); Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (West End); Alone Together (one-man show Donmar Warehouse; Theatre Royal, Haymarket); Stephen Sondheim's Passion (West End); Aspects of Love (West End/Broadway); The Phantom of the Opera (West End); Marius in the original production of Les Miserrables (West End) and more.





