VIDEO: Mia Gentile Shares Her Journey to Making Her Broadway Debut in the Iconic Musical, KINKY BOOTS

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the incredibly talented and grounded Mia Gentile, who shares her journey from working off Broadway to her Broadway debut in 'KINKY BOOTS', the importance of mental health awareness in our daily lives and how being a wedding singer ended up being more than just a 'survival job' for her.

Before closing out the episode with a fun lightning round of 'Artists from Connecticut' trivia, this dynamic performer shares her experience appearing on Good Morning America as the "Steamer Girl" and being interviewed by comedy Legend, Jerry Seinfeld!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they recap highlights from the 2022 Bridgeport Film Fest! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.