VIDEO: Meryl Streep Talks About Improvising For a Whole Movie on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Meryl Streep, who stars in the new Steven Soderbergh film "Let Them All Talk," describes the process of shooting on a cruise ship and improvising the entire script.

Streep also stars in Ryan Murphy's movie musical "The Prom," coming to Netflix Friday, December 11th. She leads a cast that also includes James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, and Jo Ellen Pellman. See more from Meryl on "The Late Show" here and here.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

Streep made her stage debut in Trelawny of the Wells and received a Tony Award nomination for 27 Wagons Full of Cotton and A Memory of Two Mondays in 1976. In 1977, she made her film debut in Julia. In 1978, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her leading role in the miniseries Holocaust, and received her first Oscar nomination for The Deer Hunter. Streep won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a troubled wife in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) and went on to establish herself as a film actress in the 1980s. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for starring as a Holocaust survivor in Sophie's Choice (1982) and had her biggest commercial success to that point in Out of Africa (1985). She continued to gain critical and awards recognition for her work in the late 1980s and 1990s, but commercial success was varied, with the comedy Death Becomes Her (1992) and the drama The Bridges of Madison County (1995) becoming her biggest earners in that period.

