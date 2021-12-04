VIDEO: Meet WEST SIDE STORY's Officer Krupke, Broadway Favorite Brian d'Arcy James

It's been years in the making and finally it's here! In just under a week, Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated remake of West Side Story hits the big screen. The film features some of musical theatre's most beloved music and most iconic characters, including Officer Krupke, played by Broadway's very own Brian d'Arcy James.

James is as excited about the new movie as the rest of us. "I don't want to sound hyperbolic, but truly, I was absolutely floored by the movie. I think that what Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner and Justin Peck, and everybody who has put their stamp on this, did it so magnificently. I feel like I'm a kid in a candy store to be anywhere near it. It's an extraordinary film," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge in a recent interview.

How does Krupke compare to previous versions of the character? "We discussed generally what the police presence was going to have in this storytelling," he explained. "I think that is inherent with Tony's script and also in the original- this authoritative presence of the police."

Watch below as he tells us even more about his first day on set, working with Spielberg for the first time, and more!