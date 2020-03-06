VIDEO: Meet Acting Associate Principal Horn Leelanee Sterrett in WE ARE NY PHIL Series

Acting Associate Principal Horn Leelanee Sterrett is featured in We Are NY Phil, a video series spotlighting musicians of the Orchestra.

The series brings viewers closer to Philharmonic musicians by focusing on their lives outside the concert hall - in New York City and beyond - and following the activities they are most passionate about.

In the third video of the series - debuting during Women's History Month - Leelanee opens up about championing women composers and teaching the next generation of horn players.

Other musicians who will be featured this season include Principal Cello Carter Brey and flutist Yoobin Son.





