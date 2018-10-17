VIDEO: Matthew Broderick Stars in Jimmy Kimmel's Parody Musical of 'Sully'

New York is the home of Broadway and there are lots of new musical adaptations happening right now. Jimmy Kimmel decided to have some fun with that, so he and his team came up with a fake musical based on a real local event, the Miracle on the Hudson which is the story of flight 1549 and the heroic work of Captain "Sully" Sullenberger.

They made up a poster, went to the theater district and asked people on the street to give a positive review to a show that does not exist in our first ever edition of "Fraudway."

The musical became a reality when Tony Winner Matthew Broderick and the cast of "Hudson, We Have a Problem!" came on to perform the opening number of their fake Broadway sensation.

Watch the hilarious clip below!

Broderick made his stage debut at 17 in Horton Foote's On Valentine's Day opposite his father, James Broderick. Off-Broadway: Torch Song Trilogy (OCC, Villager Award), The Widow Claire. Broadway: Brighton Beach Memoirs (Tony, OCC, Theatre World awards), Biloxi Blues, How to Succeed in Business... (Tony, DD, OCC awards), Night Must Fall, Taller Than a Dwarf, The Producers (Tony, DD, OCC nominations), Roundabout's The Foreigner, The Philanthropist and Nice Work If You Can Get It, It's Only a Play. Films include: Max Dugan Returns, WarGames, 1918, On Valentine's Day, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Project X, Ladyhawke, Biloxi Blues, Glory, Family Business, The Freshman, The Lion King, Infinity (directed by Mr. Broderick and written by his mother Patricia Broderick), The Cable Guy, Addicted to Love, Inspector Gadget, Election, You Can Count on Me, The Last Shot, Marie and Bruce, Strangers with Candy, Wonderful World and the film adaptation of The Producers. TV: The Music Man? on ABC and Master Harold and the Boys? on Showtime. He also starred in Bee Movie, Then She Found Me, Finding Amanda and Tower Heist. He will soon be seen in Neil LaBute's Dirty Weekend, The American Side and the Untitled Warren Beatty Project.

