VIDEO: Matt Bomer Talks Adapting THE BOYS IN THE BAND For the Screen

Matt Bomer was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, and during the interview, he spoke about the upcoming film adaptation of The Boys in the Band!

When host Kelly Ripa asked if it was different to take a play and turn it into a film, Bomer replied, There are times and you're waiting for people to laugh, when its not going to happen. But also it's just an inherently more intimate medium so moments that used to play really big or broader have to really be reined in."

Ryan Murphy announced that he would be adapting the Broadway play The Boys in the Band for Netflix, out in 2020. Joe Mantello, who directed the Broadway revival, will direct the film adaptation. Reprising their roles from the 2018 Broadway production are Matt Bomer (White Collar), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Zachary Quinto (Heroes), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf), Brian Hutchison (Madam Secretary), Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Robin de Jesús (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives) will all reprise their roles from the 2018 Broadway production for the Netflix film.

Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.





