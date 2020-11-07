Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Marc Shaiman Sings Election-Themed HAIRSPRAY Parody, 'You Can't Stop the Count'
"It's time to tell the orange beast that his term has now expired, cause every vote for Biden/Harris is telling Donald Trump 'you're fired!'"
Marc Shaiman has rewritten the lyrics to Hairspray's You Can't Stop the Beat, which he wrote alongside Scott Wittman, to be about the election results!
The song, which Shaiman is calling "You Can't Stop the Count" includes lyrics like "It's time to tell the orange beast that his term has now expired, cause every vote for Biden/Harris is telling Donald Trump 'you're fired!'"
Watch the video below!
