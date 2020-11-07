Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Marc Shaiman Sings Election-Themed HAIRSPRAY Parody, 'You Can't Stop the Count'

Article Pixel

"It's time to tell the orange beast that his term has now expired, cause every vote for Biden/Harris is telling Donald Trump 'you're fired!'"

Nov. 7, 2020  

Marc Shaiman has rewritten the lyrics to Hairspray's You Can't Stop the Beat, which he wrote alongside Scott Wittman, to be about the election results!

The song, which Shaiman is calling "You Can't Stop the Count" includes lyrics like "It's time to tell the orange beast that his term has now expired, cause every vote for Biden/Harris is telling Donald Trump 'you're fired!'"

Watch the video below!


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You