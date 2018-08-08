VIDEO: Marc Kudisch Sings the National Anthem at Citi Field

Broadway favorite Marc Kudisch hit the field recently to perform the National Anthem, watch the video below!

Marc Kudisch is a three time Tony-nominated performer who will next be seen in the Public's Girl From the North Country. His credits include Broadway: Hand to God, 9 to 5 (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), The Pirates of Penzance (NYC Opera), The Apple Tree, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Tony and OCC nominations), Roundabout Assassins (Drama Desk nomination),Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), A Little Night Music (NYC Opera), Bells Are Ringing, The Wild Party, The Scarlet Pimpernel (3.0), High Society, Beauty and the Beast, Joseph Dreamcoat.

Recent Off-Broadway: The Wayside Motor Inn (Signature Theater), Hand to God (MCC), The Holiday Guys in a Happy Merry Hanu-Mas (Co-Creator; York Theater) The Blue Flower (Second Stage), The Glorious Ones, A Ministers Wife (Lincoln Center), See What I Wanna See (Drama Desk nomination). Regional: Baritones Unbound (Creator; ArtsEmerson/Asolo Rep), Hamlet (Yale Repertory), Tartuffe (Westport Playhouse) The Witches of Eastwick (Signature, Helen Hayes Award), Summer and Smoke (Hartford).

Film/TV: 'House of Cards,' 'Power,' 'Person of Interest,' 'Gossip Girl,' 'Smash,' 'Blue Bloods,' 'Sex and the City,' 'Late Night w/ Letterman,' ATWT, Break In (Lifetime), Bye Bye Birdie.

