VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway powerhouse Mandy Gonzalez, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, April 25 (3pm and 8pm).

"With Seth, you just never know what's gonna happen! I know there is gonna be a lot of laughter, a lot of shenanigans, and a lot of high belting, because even if the song ends low, he'll make me do it again up the octave," Mandy joked. "I'm excited to be able to sing- to sing live with an accompanist who is incredible. I'm excited to this material, which I haven't been able to do in a long time."

What can fans expect from the show? "You can expect to hear 'Breathe from In the Heights, a little 'Defying Gravity,' and some of my absolute favorites. Maybe some Hamilton? We shall see!"