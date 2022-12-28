VIDEO: MJ Star Myles Frost Reveals His Full Circle Moment With Jennifer Hudson GMA3
MJ The Musical is now running on Broadway at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).
Myles Frost appeared on GMA3 to discuss starring as Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical on Broadway.
The recent Tony winner reacted to their Grammy nomination and shared a recent memory with Jennifer Hudson when asked if he would like to EGOT.
"Back in 2017, I was on The Voice and Jennifer Hudson was one of my judges and I didn't get a chair turn but the next time I would see Jennifer Hudson was on the red carpet at the Tony Awards and that's where she became the youngest EGOT. So to now have the opportunity to become the next youngest EGOT, that would be a real full circle moment," Frost discussed.
Frost also discussed his experience recording MJ's cast album. Watch the new interview video below!
Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.
MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.
Watch the new interview video here:
