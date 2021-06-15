VIDEO: Lucy Moss Shares What it Was Like Directing RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

BroadwayWorld sat down with Lucy Moss, the director of the viral hit Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical to discuss what it was like bringing the show from its TikTok origins to a fully-realized virtual concept production.

Presented by the Tony Award-winning theatrical company Seaview, in association with TikTok and TodayTix Presents, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical premiered on Friday, January 1, 2021 on TodayTix with over 200,000 tickets sold, in addition to an encore performance on Sunday, January 10 on TikTok, with 150,000 viewers tuning in. Between the two viewing platforms, more than 350,000 people viewed Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

This one-of-a-kind benefit starred Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is the first TikTok production to be eligible for an Emmy and also recently won the Webby People's Voice Award for Television & Film, Social Video (Social).