VIDEO: Lucas Hedges Talks About His Broadway Debut in THE WAVERLY GALLERY

Dec. 14, 2018  

Lucas Hedges was a guest on today's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." During his interview, he talks about what it's like doing Broadway for the first time in "The Waverly Gallery."

Watch the video below!

A powerfully poignant and often hilarious play, The Waverly Gallery is about the final years of a generous, chatty, and feisty grandmother's final battle against Alzheimer's disease.

Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson.

More than a memory play, The Waverly Gallery captures the humor and strength of a family in the face of crisis.

Directed by Drama Desk and Obie Award winner Lila Neugebauer (in her Broadway debut), the cast includes Grammy Award winner and Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee, Elaine May, Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges, Tony-winner David Cromer, and, in his third Lonergan play, Michael Cera and Tony Award-winner Joan Allen.

VIDEO: Lucas Hedges Talks About His Broadway Debut in THE WAVERLY GALLERY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Roman Banks Takes Bows As The First Evan Hansen of Color!
  • VIDEO: Football Star Tiki Barber Will Join the Cast of KINKY BOOTS!
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins BILLY ON THE STREET to Ask New Yorkers If They're Happy
  • VIDEO: The West End Company of HAMILTON Performs 'Alexander Hamilton' at the Royal Variety Performance
  • VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo & Shoshana Bean Sample a Dream Duet
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Tells THE LATE SHOW How NETWORK Teaches Him About Feeling 'Mad as Hell'

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE