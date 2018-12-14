VIDEO: Lucas Hedges Talks About His Broadway Debut in THE WAVERLY GALLERY

Lucas Hedges was a guest on today's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." During his interview, he talks about what it's like doing Broadway for the first time in "The Waverly Gallery."

A powerfully poignant and often hilarious play, The Waverly Gallery is about the final years of a generous, chatty, and feisty grandmother's final battle against Alzheimer's disease.

Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson.

More than a memory play, The Waverly Gallery captures the humor and strength of a family in the face of crisis.

Directed by Drama Desk and Obie Award winner Lila Neugebauer (in her Broadway debut), the cast includes Grammy Award winner and Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee, Elaine May, Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges, Tony-winner David Cromer, and, in his third Lonergan play, Michael Cera and Tony Award-winner Joan Allen.

