VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings David Shire's 1968 Protest Song 'The Morning After'

In honor of Black Lives Matter, Liz Callaway sang a cover of David Shire's 1968 protest song "The Morning After" in her home.

"My friend, composer David Shire wrote this song in 1968 in reaction to the Detroit race riots, which followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.," Callaway wrote in the video's caption. "The song was originally recorded by Barbra Streisand on her What About Today album. After the horrific murder of George Floyd, and the events that have followed, I felt compelled to sing this. I got in touch with David, who was more than happy to revisit the song. Working together over FaceTime, we tweaked a few lyrics, and he kindly created this wonderful arrangement for me."

Watch the performance below.

