VIDEO: Live the Fantasy in the Official Trailer for ROCKETMAN

Feb. 21, 2019  

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for Rocketman, an epic musical fantasy that tells the story of Sir Elton John's breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Watch the trailer below!

Taron Egerton stars as Elton John, from his days at the Royal Academy of Music to his RISE in the rock 'n' roll scene of the 1970s and '80s and his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in the '90s to international superstardom. Dexter Fletcher will direct.

John and David Furnish are producing under their Rocket Pictures banner, along with Matthew Vaughn, who directed John (playing a heightened version of himself) in the Kingsman sequel, and his Marv Films.

The film hits theaters on May 31, 2019.

Egerton is best known for his roles in the British television series The Smoke and the 2014 action comedy film Kingsman: The Secret Service. He has also played Edward Brittain in the 2014 drama film Testament of Youth, appeared in the 2015 crime thriller film Legend, starred as Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards in the 2016 biographical film Eddie the Eagle, voiced Johnny in the 2016 animated musical film Sing, and reprised his role in the 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. His upcoming films include Billionaire Boys Club and Robin Hood.

VIDEO: Live the Fantasy in the Official Trailer for ROCKETMAN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Talks Returning to the Public for WHITE NOISE

VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Talks Returning to the Public for WHITE NOISE

VIDEO: Michael Ball Shares Clip of New Song 'I Just Can’t Help Believin'

VIDEO: Michael Ball Shares Clip of New Song 'I Just Can’t Help Believin'

Reviews: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Off-Broadway

Reviews: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Off-Broadway

Wake Up 2/21: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Opens, and More!

Wake Up 2/21: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Opens, and More!

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Tackles Trump's 'Border Lies' With an 80s Madonna Throwback
  • VIDEO: Rachel Zegler and Antonio Cipriano Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
  • VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes Mash Up Rodgers & Hammerstein and THE LAST FIVE YEARS With 'The Next Ten Minutes Ago'
  • VIDEO: The Cast of BEAUTIFUL Performs a Medley of Carole King Hits on THE VIEW
  • VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Stopped Performance of SEA WALL/A LIFE To Give Water to a Coughing Audience Member
  • VIDEO: Patti LuPone and Christopher Plummer Star in the CLIFFS OF FREEDOM Trailer

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup



      SHARE