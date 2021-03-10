Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAITRESS
VIDEO: Listen to Sara Bareilles Deliver the 'Turn Off Your Phone' Message in Japanese for WAITRESS In Japan

Mar. 10, 2021  

WAITRESS premiered yesterday, March 9, 2021, at the the Nissay Theatre in Japan- the first production of the Broadway musical to open since the global pandemic shut-down.

Listen to the show's creator Sara Bareilles deliver the 'turn off your phone' message in Japanese!

The musical features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus.

The Japanese cast of WAITRESS is led by Mitsuki Takahata as Jenna. Other roles are played by Mamoru Miyano (Dr. Pomatter), Emma Miyazawa (Dawn), and LiLiCo and Rinko Urashima alternating in the role of Becky.

WAITRESS is presented in Japan by Toho, Fuji TV, Kyodo Tokyo in association with Barry and Fran Weissler.

Tickets are on sale now. Please check the official website: https://www.tohostage.com/waitress/


