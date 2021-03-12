VIDEO: Listen to Cynthia Erivo's Cover of 'Chain of Fools' From GENIUS: ARETHA

Cynthia Erivo, who plays legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin in the upcoming series GENIUS: ARETHA, has released a cover of Franklin's "Chain of Fools" ahead of the series premiere.

Listen below!

From 20th Television and Imagine Television Studios, GENIUS: ARETHA premieres Sunday, March 21, at 9/8c on National Geographic. Episodes will be available the next day on Hulu, culminating in a celebration of Aretha Franklin's birthday, with all eight episodes available to stream by Thursday, March 25.

This season will explore Aretha Franklin's musical genius and incomparable career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world. Grammy Award winner Franklin was a gospel prodigy, an outspoken civil rights champion and widely considered to be the greatest singer of the past 50 years, receiving countless honors throughout her career. Franklin will be portrayed by the triple threat Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy Award-winning Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet, "The Color Purple") and Emmy-winning Courtney B. Vance ("The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story") will play Aretha's father, C.L. Franklin.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.