VIDEO: Linda Eder Records 2020 Edition of 'Something to Believe In'

Linda Eder's song Something to Believe In was first released in the 1990s. Now, she is back with an all new recording of the song, recorded in her basement!

"Still unable to go to the studio so I recorded a 2020 version of Something to Believe In ... in my basement," Eder wrote in the video's description. "I sent the Garage Band file to Billy so he could help remove some of the distortion...and he gave it a nice mix."

Eder said that her agent Dave Hart thought it would be a good idea for her to record something uplifting for the times. This was the first song that came to her mind.

Featured in the video are some of Eder's favorite photos and videos from her computer. The song features music and lyrics by Frank Wildhorn.

Check it out below!

Linda Eder possesses one of the greatest contemporary solo voices of our time. This Minnesota farm girl has captivated audiences across the country with a versatile style and repertoire that covers Standards, Broadway, jazz, pop and country.

With nine solo albums and five cast recordings to her credit, Eder continues to expand her range. Since the debut of her self title first album, Linda has recorded and produced nine solo albums, each a blend of standards, pop hits and original songs showcasing her extravagant vocal gifts, and is currently finishing work on her tenth and most ambitious album to date. Going back to her roots Eder has recorded a new album of mostly original songs in the pop/country genre that is closest to her offstage persona. "It's the most "me" of anything I've done." From its title track, The Other Side Of Me, it's clear that this is a "Linda" that she is most at home with. Along with co-producer and friend Billy Stein, she has created a fresh and uplifting radio friendly album that reveals the Minnesota farm girl and also showcases her songwriting abilities.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You