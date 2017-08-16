VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Up for Writing a GAME OF THRONES Musical; Offers Rap Lyrics

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden asked Lin-Manuel Miranda if he would consider writing a GAME OF THRONES musical. "In a New York minute," replied the Tony Award winner. The two then went on to imagine what such a musical would sound like. Later, James asked Miranda about finally getting some time off and learns he used it to digitize the home movies he made throughout his childhood, one of which shows him busting a move to Weird Al. Check out all the clips from last night's appearance below!

Miranda recently completed filming MARY POPPINS RETURNS for Disney, opposite Emily Blunt. He composed original music for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, and his original music was featured in Disney's latest animated film MOANA.

Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical In the Heights, which opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in March 2008. His written work for the show earned him numerous accolades, including the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Miranda's performance in the show's lead role of Usnavi earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

In 2016, Miranda received multiple TONY AWARDS for his work on HAMILTON. He is a 2015 recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award, and received the 2016 Edward Kennedy Prize for Drama.

Image courtesy of CBS

